Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $36.55 Average PT from Analysts

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.55.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.
In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ DH traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.75. 5,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,967. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)
Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.
