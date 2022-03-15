Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target Increased to GBX 208 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 208 ($2.70) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 247 ($3.21) to GBX 201 ($2.61) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 165 ($2.15) target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 283.43 ($3.69).

Shares of LON:ROO opened at GBX 111.30 ($1.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 100.95 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 396.80 ($5.16). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.68.

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £68,841.50 ($89,520.81).

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

