Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target Raised to GBX 208 at Morgan Stanley

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 208 ($2.70) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Friday. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Deliveroo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 297 ($3.86) to GBX 244 ($3.17) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Deliveroo stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

