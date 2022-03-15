Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.50. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Deluxe by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Deluxe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.