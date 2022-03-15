Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $309.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $327.14.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $242.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $221.38 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.96.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.73 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

