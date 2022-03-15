Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.0 days.

Shares of Dexterra Group stock remained flat at $$5.80 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

