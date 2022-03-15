DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Receives Under review Rating from Shore Capital

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.75) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Monday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.85) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of DFS stock opened at GBX 195.21 ($2.54) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 229.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 250.18. DFS Furniture has a 52-week low of GBX 171.37 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 318.50 ($4.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of £504.49 million and a PE ratio of 5.73.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

