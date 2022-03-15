DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Up 42.4% in February

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the February 13th total of 906,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DHI Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,735. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $290.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.67.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHX shares. StockNews.com cut DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 19,667.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

