Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $198.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $126.19 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.75.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 19.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 122.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 165.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 71,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

