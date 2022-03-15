DIGG Price Tops $28,466.86 on Major Exchanges (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $28,466.86 or 0.73510244 BTC on major exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $14.32 million and $135,428.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00044691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.37 or 0.06552275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,643.04 or 0.99788304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00040437 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

