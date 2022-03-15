DigitalBits Trading Up 2.2% This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $274.00 million and $2.60 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.72 or 0.00246840 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004127 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00034136 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.04 or 0.01026410 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, "DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. "

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

