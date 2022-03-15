Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Up 60.5% in February

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Disco alerts:

OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 29,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,935. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.18. Disco has a twelve month low of $48.75 and a twelve month high of $71.58.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.