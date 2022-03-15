Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DSEY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diversey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

DSEY opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Diversey’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversey by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Diversey by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diversey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Diversey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Diversey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

