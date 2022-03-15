DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target Lowered to 190.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 215.00 to 190.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DNBBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Danske upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.78.

DNBBY opened at $21.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.39. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Research analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

