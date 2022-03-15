Drive Shack (LON:DS) Price Target Cut to GBX 570 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 588 ($7.65) to GBX 570 ($7.41) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DS. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.50) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 517.83 ($6.73).

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

