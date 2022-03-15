DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $133.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $136.00.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.20.

DTE opened at $126.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $128.67.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

