Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.53, but opened at $18.17. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Duckhorn Portfolio shares last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 222 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NAPA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 419.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 172,210 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

