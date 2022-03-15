Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DLTH. StockNews.com upgraded Duluth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.87. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duluth will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Duluth by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

