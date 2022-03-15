Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1674 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Dunelm Group stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.91) to GBX 1,400 ($18.21) in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Dunelm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

