DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC decreased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,945 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 134.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 974.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 78,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 100.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 68,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 86.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,959,000 after purchasing an additional 462,897 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 27.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.19. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.24.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

