E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 22,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 143,205 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,136,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,741,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,159,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 460,034 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 552.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 521,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 441,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 420,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

