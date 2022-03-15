easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 705 ($9.17) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.12) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.06) price target on easyJet in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.75) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.22) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 734.50 ($9.55).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 501.60 ($6.52) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 614.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 627.06. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.24). The company has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.53) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($12,940.86). Also, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.24) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($124,837.45). Insiders have acquired 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070 over the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

