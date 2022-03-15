Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 83.6% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of ETO stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $34.68.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
