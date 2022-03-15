Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 83.6% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ETO stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $34.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 539.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

