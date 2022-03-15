Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $38.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.58.

EDIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,216 shares of company stock worth $70,421 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,941,000 after buying an additional 1,116,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,871,000 after buying an additional 336,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,258 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,239,000 after buying an additional 1,025,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

EDIT traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. 1,272,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,122. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

