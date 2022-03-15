Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 68,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,256,000 after buying an additional 1,764,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Element Solutions by 80.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 164,592 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Element Solutions by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

