Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 68,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.46.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,256,000 after buying an additional 1,764,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Element Solutions by 80.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 164,592 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Element Solutions by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Element Solutions (Get Rating)
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
