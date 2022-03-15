Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 44.2% over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.37.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.