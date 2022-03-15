Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 44.2% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,592 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 488,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,408 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

