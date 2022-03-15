ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Short Interest Down 33.5% in February

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the February 13th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS EGKLF remained flat at $$9.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

