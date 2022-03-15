Emerald Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Honeywell International by 51.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock opened at $183.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.