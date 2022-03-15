Emerald Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after acquiring an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,755,000 after acquiring an additional 141,455 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

