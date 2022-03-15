Emerald Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,295,000 after purchasing an additional 273,455 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,749,000 after purchasing an additional 306,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.35. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

