Emerald Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Emerald Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,840,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 103,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 72,624 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 158,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after buying an additional 50,464 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $107.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.36 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

