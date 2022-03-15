Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 2,290 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Emerald Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banta Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,114,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. MA Private Wealth bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $318.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $307.39 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

