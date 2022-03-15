Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Insider William Charles Sells 4,643 Shares

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) insider William Charles sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $16,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EEX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.46. 79,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,298. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $243.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Emerald during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Emerald during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Emerald during the third quarter worth $62,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Emerald during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerald during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

