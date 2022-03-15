Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EMP.A. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised Empire from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.40.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$44.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.70 billion and a PE ratio of 16.82. Empire has a 1-year low of C$36.20 and a 1-year high of C$45.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

About Empire (Get Rating)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.