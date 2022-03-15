Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after acquiring an additional 157,128 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 33.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE ENB opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.