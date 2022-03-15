Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Boosted by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 362,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 3.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after buying an additional 157,128 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

