Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Given New GBX 2,600 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,700 ($35.11) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($31.86) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.11) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.51) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,830 ($23.80) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,139.20 ($27.82).

EDV opened at GBX 1,900 ($24.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The firm has a market cap of £4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.74. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 1,505 ($19.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,160 ($28.09). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,767.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,757.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

