Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.61.
EXK stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.38 million, a PE ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 1.36. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
