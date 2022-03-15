Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.61.

EXK stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.38 million, a PE ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 1.36. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

