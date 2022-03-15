Enecuum Price Down 4.2% This Week (ENQ)

Enecuum (ENQ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, Enecuum has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Enecuum has a total market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $99,112.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 199,597,419 coins. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

