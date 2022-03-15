EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.33.

ENS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 466.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 108,434 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 52,607 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in EnerSys by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.46. 154,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

