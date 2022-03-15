EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $504.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

NYSE:EPAM traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.74. 64,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,702. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.25. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after acquiring an additional 308,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,651,000 after acquiring an additional 163,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.