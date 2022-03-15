EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Raymond James

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.03%.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $36,842,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $9,978,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

