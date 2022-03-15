EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,300 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 1,047,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 893.5 days.

EQBBF opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.79. EQT AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQBBF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SEB Equities raised shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.13.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

