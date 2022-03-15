Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.91.

EFX opened at $228.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.97 and a 200-day moving average of $261.20. Equifax has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,718,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,138,263,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,772,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Equifax by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equifax by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Equifax by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 536,419 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

