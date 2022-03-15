Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several brokerages have commented on EQ. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ EQ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.38. 118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. Equillium has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $99.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equillium by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

