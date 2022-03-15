Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CUYTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €42.50 ($46.70) to €39.00 ($42.86) in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Shares of CUYTY stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.