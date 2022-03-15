EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at 12.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 10.38 and a 1-year high of 23.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 62,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 42,224 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 132,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 78,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 859.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 119,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

