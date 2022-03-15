EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at 12.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 10.38 and a 1-year high of 23.41.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.54.
EverCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
