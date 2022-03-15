Exagen (XGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Exagen to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of XGN opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Exagen has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $121.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a current ratio of 14.62.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Exagen by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 1,885.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Exagen by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exagen by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

