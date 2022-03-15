Exagen (XGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Exagen to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of XGN opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Exagen has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $121.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a current ratio of 14.62.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.
About Exagen (Get Rating)
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
