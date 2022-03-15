Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 689 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Biglari were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BH. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Biglari by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Biglari by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Biglari by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Biglari by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Biglari by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Biglari alerts:

NYSE BH opened at $155.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.06. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $188.50.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 10,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.68 per share, with a total value of $1,497,504.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.