Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $401,000 Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JFrog by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 307,773 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in JFrog by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 40,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in JFrog by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,800. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $54.05. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

